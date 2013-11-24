RPT-COLUMN-Saudi cuts to lighter crude prices show shifting oil market: Russell
* Graphic of Brent-Dubai swap vs Saudi OSP: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mvKQFG
GENEVA Nov 24 Iran will get access to $4.2 billion in foreign exchange as part of an agreement under which it will curb its nuclear program in exchange for limited sanctions relief, a Western diplomat said on Sunday.
The diplomat provided no further details of the agreement, which was struck after four days of negotiations between Iran and six major powers: Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)
* Graphic of Brent-Dubai swap vs Saudi OSP: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mvKQFG
LONDON, March 7 E.ON UK will raise its standard variable dual-fuel prices by 8.8 percent from April 26, affecting around 2.5 million customers, the British arm of German utility E.ON said.
* CEO says times difficult but share has capacity to rebound (Adds CEO comments, share price performance)