ALMATY Feb 26 World powers held a "useful"
meeting with Iran over its nuclear programme in the Kazakh city
of Almaty on Tuesday and will continue negotiations on
Wednesday, a Western official said.
"We had a useful meeting today, discussions took place this
evening, we are meeting again tomorrow," the official said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
The six countries - the United States, Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany - are hoping to use a combination of
diplomacy and sanctions to persuade Iran to scale back nuclear
work that they suspect has a military dimension. Iran says the
programme is purely peaceful.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Fredrik Dahl and Yeganeh Torbati;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)