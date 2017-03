GENEVA Nov 9 Barring a late breakthrough, talks between Iran and six world powers on Tehran's nuclear programme are likely to end on Saturday without an agreement, but are expected to resume in a few weeks, Western diplomats said.

"Clearly, efforts are still going on," one diplomat said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Fredrik Dahl, Louis Charbonneau and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)