MOSCOW, June 18 World powers and Iran met in
Moscow on Monday for talks intended to narrow differences over
Tehran's nuclear programme and avert the danger of a new war in
the Middle East, diplomats said.
The six powers - the United States, Russia, China, Britain,
France and Germany - hope to persuade Iran to curb production of
high-grade uranium which they suspect is a step towards making
nuclear weapons.
Iran, which denies its nuclear programme has military
purposes, has refused to do so until the six powers publicly
acknowledge that it has the right to carry out work.
Tehran also wants relief from intensifying economic
sanctions, with and faces new U.S. and European Union sanctions
in the next two weeks.
"Talks have started," said a diplomat involved in the
negotiations, speaking on condition of anonymity. No other
details were available
Western diplomats have said a breakthrough is unlikely at
the Moscow meeting, the third such talks since diplomacy over
the issue resumed after a 15-month hiatus in April. Both sides
have so far refused to move first.
The six world powers want an acknowledgement from Iran that
it is willing to address their most pressing concerns and are
seeking an agreement to enter into detailed negotiations on how
this could be achieved.
