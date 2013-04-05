ALMATY, April 5 World powers resumed talks with
Iran in the Kazakh city of Almaty on Friday, aiming to resolve a
decade-long dispute over an Iranian nuclear programme the West
suspects aims to give Tehran the capability to build an atom
bomb.
In what is the second such meeting this year, the six powers
- the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany
- hope Iran will accept their offer of modest relief from
economic sanctions in return for curbs in its most sensitive
nuclear work.
"The plenary session just began this morning," a Western
official said.
For years, Iran has refused to meet international demands
for it to stop enriching uranium, arguing it does so only for
peaceful purposes such as medical research and generation of
energy.
The Almaty meeting is expected to last until Saturday and
diplomats say any breakthrough is unlikely.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by
David Brunnstrom)