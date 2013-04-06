ALMATY, April 6 World powers and Iran started
the second day of nuclear talks on Saturday with little hope of
striking a quick deal in the long-standing dispute that
threatens to erupt into war.
Negotiators failed to narrow their differences in talks on
Friday, which followed a round of negotiations in February, also
in Kazakhstan's commercial hub, Almaty.
The six nations - the United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany - suspect Iran's nuclear programme has the
covert aim of giving Tehran the capability to make an atom bomb.
The Islamic Republic denies it is seeking nuclear weapons
and says it wants nuclear power for electricity generation and
medical purposes.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by
Alison Williams)