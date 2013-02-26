ALMATY Feb 26 World powers began talks with
Iran on its nuclear programme in the Kazakh city of Almaty on
Tuesday, in a fresh attempt to resolve a decade-old standoff
that threatens the Middle East with a new war.
The six - United States, Russia, China, Britain, Germany and
France - are expected to offer Tehran some sanctions relief if
it curbs work which they suspect is intended to produce material
for nuclear weapons, although Iran denies this.
No breakthrough is expected at the talks, the first such
meeting in eight months, but diplomats hope for an agreement to
hold further talks soon on how to implement steps to ease the
tension.
