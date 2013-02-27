ALMATY Feb 27 World powers began the second day
of nuclear talks with Iran on Wednesday, hoping for a positive
response to their new offer of lifting some sanctions in return
for concessions on Tehran's most sensitive atom work.
The six powers - United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany - made the offer during talks that started
in the Kazakh city of Almaty on Tuesday, their first meeting
with Iranian negotiators in eight months.
Western diplomats say a breakthrough is unlikely in Almaty
but they hope to schedule more talks soon.
