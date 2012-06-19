* U.S. says talks cannot go on indefinitely
By Justyna Pawlak
MOSCOW, June 19 Negotiations over Iran's nuclear
programme will not last indefinitely and Tehran should expect
more sanctions if it fails to address international suspicions
over the nature of its work, a senior U.S. administration
official said on Tuesday.
Speaking after two days of discussions in Moscow between
Iran and six world powers that failed to produce a breakthrough,
the official said Iran needed to take concrete steps to avoid
further economic pressure.
"Sanctions will be increasing. We have told the Iranians
there will be more pressure coming if this (lack of progress)
proceeds forward," the official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
The six powers and Iran agreed on Tuesday experts from both
sides would meet next month to discuss technical details of how
Iran could address international concerns that it is building an
atom bomb and what Tehran could receive in return.
But the U.S. official said negotiations on a political level
- ones that could yield agreements - would be held only if there
were signs Iran was engaging properly in discussions.
"We are not going to get trapped in a process that we think
is not a productive one, so we are taking it step by step. We
want to see Iran will make a choice to make concrete progress,"
the official said.
In discussions on Monday and Tuesday in the Russian capital,
which followed two other rounds of negotiations since April,
Iran had given negotiators a "considerable level of detail" over
its nuclear activities.
"But I want to be clear. A level of detail they provided,
still left us with many questions. And they made assertions we
obviously do not agree with ... We have quite a long way to go,"
the official said.
The six powers - the United States, China, Russia, France,
Britain and Germany - want Iran to scale back its nuclear work
and, in particular, stop enriching uranium to levels that bring
it close to making an atom bomb.
Last month, and again in Moscow, the powers asked Tehran to
shut down the Fordow facility where uranium is being enriched to
the 20-percent level of fissile purity and ship any stockpile
out of the country.
Iran denies its work has any military purpose and says the
world powers should offer it relief from sanctions and
acknowledge its right to enriching uranium before it meets their
demands.
New U.S. and European sanctions are due to come into effect
in the next two weeks.
The U.S. official said one area of disagreement in the
Moscow talks related to how Iran characterises what goes on at
the Fordow facility, adding that technical talks set for July
should address these differences.
But, the official said, the six powers are eager to continue
negotiations while they are producing results: "If we stop
negotiations today, they will be making (20 percent) uranium
every single day. So it is worth it to push the negotiations
hopefully to a positive end."
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Andrew Heavens)