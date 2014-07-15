VIENNA, July 15 Iran's foreign minister
suggested on Tuesday that six world powers are leaning towards
extending nuclear talks with Tehran beyond a July 20 deadline
although both sides still hoped to reach an agreement over the
next five days.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said "serious
differences" remained in nuclear talks with the United States,
Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China. But he said that the
text of a draft accord on curbing Iran's nuclear programme in
exchange for lifting sanctions had been improved significantly
recently.
There is "an inclination among (the six powers) that more
time may be useful", Zarif told reporters after three days of
meetings with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. He added,
however, that a decision on prolonging the negotiations past
July 20 had not been taken. There was no immediate comment from
the six powers.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and Parisa Hafezi, Writing by Louis
Charbonneau; Editing by Mark Heinrich)