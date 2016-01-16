(Adds Shell denial)
DUBAI Jan 16 Royal Dutch Shell on
Saturday denied a report in Iranian media that it had sent
representatives to Iran ahead of the expected lifting of
international sanctions.
Iran's Mehr news agency had earlier reported that Shell and
French oil major Total had sent executives to Tehran,
and were due to meet officials from the National Iranian Oil
Company (NIOC) and National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) on
Sunday.
International sanctions on Iran were expected to be lifted
on Saturday under the terms of a nuclear deal agreed last year,
and Iran freed four U.S. prisoners. Iran has pledged to ramp up
its oil production shortly after sanctions are lifted.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)