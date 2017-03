ISTANBUL, July 14 Iran's nuclear deal is "great news" for the Turkish economy as it is likely to boost bilateral trade, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday.

"Iran nuclear deal is a great news for the Turkish economy," he wrote in English on his official Twitter account. "It's likely to boost trade and investments between the two countries." (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)