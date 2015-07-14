ANKARA, July 14 Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Tuesday the Iranian nuclear deal with world powers was a "very positive development" that could unlock investment in the Islamic Republic.

Turkey is a major importer of Iranian gas. Its imports from Iran were nearly $10 billion in 2014 while its exports totalled around $4 billion.

