Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
ANKARA Nov 29 Turkey's Halkbank will maintain an important role in relations between Ankara and Tehran and other Turkish banks are expected to work with Iran when sanctions on the Islamic Republic are eased, Iran's Ambassador to Turkey Ali Reza Bigdeli told reporters on Friday.
His comments came in the wake of an agreement between Tehran and six world powers to curb Tehran's nuclear programme and after Turkey's economy minister said on Thursday all Turkish banks will be able to make Iranian transactions after the deal.
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Swiss insurance group Baloise Holding has joined forces with digital financial services venture capital and advisory firm Anthemis Group to invest in insurance and risk management technology startups, the latest sign of large, traditional insurers seeking to become more tech-savvy.