ISTANBUL Nov 28 All Turkish banks will be able
to make Iranian transactions as sanctions on Iran are eased in
the wake of a deal between Tehran and six world powers to curb
Tehran's nuclear programme, Turkey's economy minister said on
Thursday.
The agreement eased some sanctions on trade with Iran that
have slashed the OPEC member's exports by more than half and
cost it as much as $80 billion in lost oil sales since the
beginning of 2012, according to White House estimates.
State-owned Halkbank, one of Turkey's biggest
banks, had continued to process transactions, remaining one of
the few to do so in the face of U.S. sanctions targeting
financial institutions that dealt with Iran's central bank.
"Because of the pressure exerted by the United States,
private banks were unable to process (Iranian) transactions. Now
that obstacle has been removed, not only Halkbank but other
banks will be able to process payments," Economy Minister Zafer
Caglayan told reporters in Istanbul.
His comments are the first confirmation from Turkey about
how it sees the deal affecting its banks.
A U.S. fact sheet about Sunday's agreement said the six
powers would provide "limited, temporary, targeted and
reversible" sanctions relief in return for the nuclear curbs
agreed by Iran. But, it added, the bulk of sanctions would be
maintained, including the oil, finance, and banking sanctions
"architecture".
Among transactions conducted by Halkbank are payments by
Indian refiners to Iran. The refiners used this route until
February and these payments could now resume.
The United States tightened the noose on Iran's biggest
revenue stream in February by asking its oil buyers to stop
transferring payments to Tehran and instead keep the money in
bank accounts in the currency of the importing country.
India could step up crude imports from Iran next month and
start transferring billions of dollars it owes for oil as early
as next week.