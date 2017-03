UNITED NATIONS, April 2 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday a comprehensive deal between Iran and world powers by June 30 on Tehran's nuclear programme could "enable all countries to cooperate urgently to deal with the many serious security challenges they face."

In a statement, Ban congratulated them on reaching a framework agreement on curbing Iran's nuclear programme for at least a decade that clears the way for talks on a future comprehensive settlement. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)