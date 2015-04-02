(Adds comment by Jordan's U.N. ambassador)

UNITED NATIONS, April 2 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday a comprehensive nuclear deal between Iran and world powers by June 30 could "enable all countries to cooperate urgently to deal with the many serious security challenges they face."

In a statement, Ban congratulated the sides on their framework agreement curbing Iran's nuclear program for at least a decade that clears the way for talks on a future comprehensive settlement.

Jordan's U.N. ambassador Dina Kawar, who is president of the United Nations Security Council for April, told reporters that she hoped the progress between Iran and world powers could "open up other situations in our region."

When asked for more detail, she said: "Maybe it will give us a chance also to address the issues of Palestine and Israel in the council ... Let's see what happens."

France said last week it plans to start discussions with partners in the "coming weeks" on a United Nations Security Council resolution to lay out parameters for ending the Middle East conflict. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Howard Goller)