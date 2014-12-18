By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Dec 18 Iran has not demonstrated
sufficient flexibility in nuclear talks with six world powers
aimed at ending a 12-year standoff with the Islamic Republic
over its atomic ambitions, France and Britain said on Thursday.
The remarks at the United Nations came just after the
completion of another inconclusive round of negotiations in
Geneva this week between Iranian officials and the United
States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.
"In spite of insufficient flexibility demonstrated at this
stage by Iranian negotiators, we'd like to believe that Iran
does seek a long-term agreement," senior French diplomat
Philippe Bertoux told the U.N. Security Council.
"We would expect that Iran takes strategic choices and
courageous decisions" in upcoming rounds of negotiations, he
added.
Senior British diplomat Michael Tatham echoed his remarks,
urging Iran to be more flexible.
Iran rejects Western allegations that it is seeking the
capability to produce atomic weapons. Iran and the six signed an
interim deal in November 2013 and are seeking a long-term
agreement that would end sanctions in exchange for curbs on
Tehran's nuclear program.
Iran and the United States, France, Germany, Britain, China
and Russia last month failed for the second time this year to
meet a self-imposed deadline to resolve the standoff, extending
the talks for seven more months.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on
Wednesday he had "very useful and helpful" nuclear negotiations
with major powers in Geneva.
Western officials say Iran has not compromised on major
sticking points, including the size and scope of its future
uranium enrichment program and the speed of ending sanctions.
Deputy U.S. Ambassador David Pressman said Washington would
not talk with the Iranians indefinitely without results.
"While we continue to believe that the best way to achieve
our goals is thorough diplomacy, we are not going to sit at the
negotiating table forever," he said.
He said the 15-nation Security Council's sanctions committee
should continue monitoring implementation of U.N. sanctions.
He also referred to a recent report by the Iran Panel of
Experts, which oversees sanctions compliance, that said Tehran
was continuing to skirt sanctions by attempting to procure
banned nuclear technology.
"Recent reporting by the Panel of Experts reminds us why
this is so important," Pressman said. "We know that Iran is
still trying to procure sensitive technology. We know Iran is
still smuggling arms in violation of (the U.N. arms embargo on
it)."
He said Iran's illegal shipments of weapons to Syria,
Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and Iraq had a destabilizing
effect.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Tom Brown)