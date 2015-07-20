By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, July 20 The United Nations
Security Council on Monday endorsed a deal to curb Iran's
nuclear program in return for sanctions relief, but it will be
able to re-impose U.N. penalties during the next decade if
Tehran breaches the historic agreement.
The 15-member body unanimously adopted a resolution that was
negotiated as part of the agreement reached in Vienna last week
between Iran and the world's major powers.
In return for lifting U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions, Iran will
be subjected to long-term curbs on a nuclear program that the
West suspected was aimed at creating an atomic bomb, but which
Tehran says is peaceful.
Passage of the resolution triggers a complex set of
coordinated steps agreed by Iran during nearly two years of
talks with the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France,
Germany and the European Union.
It says that no sanctions relief will be implemented until
the International Atomic Energy Agency submits a report to the
Security Council verifying that Iran has taken certain
nuclear-related measures outlined in the agreement.
Under the deal, the major powers don't need to take any
further action for 90 days. Then they are required to begin
preparations so they are able to lift sanctions as soon as the
IAEA verification report is submitted.
The European Union approved the Iran nuclear deal with world
powers on Monday. U.S. President Barack Obama's
administration has sent the nuclear agreement to Congress, which
has the next 60 days to review it.
Once sanctions relief can be implemented, seven previous
U.N. resolutions will be terminated and the measures contained
in the resolution adopted on Monday will come into effect.
The resolution allows for supply of ballistic missile
technology and heavy weapons, such as tanks and attack
helicopters, to Iran with Security Council approval, but the
United States has pledged to veto any such requests.
The restrictions on ballistic missile technology are in
place for eight years and on heavy weapons for five years. The
resolution leaves in place an arms embargo on conventional
weapons for five years.
The resolution places restrictions on the transfer to Iran
of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes for a decade.
It allows all U.N. sanctions to be re-imposed if Iran
breaches the deal in the next 10 years. If the Security Council
receives a complaint of a breach it would then need to vote
within 30 days on a resolution to extend sanctions relief.
If the council fails to vote on a resolution, the sanctions
would be automatically re-imposed. This procedure prevents any
of the veto powers who negotiated the accord, such as Russia and
China, from blocking any snap-back of Iran sanctions.
All the provisions and measures of the U.N. resolution would
terminate in a decade if the nuclear deal is adhered to.
However, the six world powers and the EU wrote to U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon last week to inform him that after
10 years they plan to seek a five-year extension of the
mechanism allowing sanctions to be re-imposed.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by W Simon)