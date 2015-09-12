(Adds U.S. State Department comment, paragraphs 8-9)
DUBAI, Sept 12 Iran has discovered an
unexpectedly high reserve of uranium and will soon begin
extracting the radioactive element at a new mine, the head of
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said on Saturday.
The comments cast doubt on previous assessments from some
Western analysts who said the country had a low supply and
sooner or later would need to import uranium, the raw material
needed for its nuclear programme.
Any indication Iran could become more self-sufficient will
be closely watched by world powers, which reached a landmark
deal with Tehran in July over its programme. They had feared the
nuclear activities were aimed at acquiring the capability to
produce atomic weapons - something denied by Tehran.
"I cannot announce (the level of) Iran's uranium mine
reserves. The important thing is that before aerial prospecting
for uranium ores we were not too optimistic, but the new
discoveries have made us confident about our reserves," Iranian
nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying by state
news agency IRNA.
Salehi said uranium exploration had covered almost
two-thirds of Iran and would be complete in the next four years.
Uranium can be used for civilian power production and
scientific purposes, but is also a key ingredient in nuclear
weapons.
The July deal between Iran and world powers will lift
international sanctions on Iran in exchange for at least a
decade of curbs on the country's nuclear activity.
The U.S. State Department said any new reserves of uranium
discovered in Iran will be under the same monitoring as existing
mines under the nuclear agreement.
"Any violation of that commitment would be met with the
appropriate response," State Department spokesman John Kirby
said in a statement.
After decades of effort, Iran - which has consistently said
its programme is for peaceful purposes - has achieved a full
nuclear fuel cycle, ranging from the extraction of uranium ore
to enrichment and production of fuel rods for nuclear reactors.
Sanctions on companies taking part in Iran's uranium mining
industry will be lifted when the agreement is implemented.
Salehi said uranium extraction was set to begin at a new
mine in the central province of Yazd, according to IRNA.
Some Western analysts have previously said that Iran was
close to exhausting its supply of yellowcake - or raw uranium -
and that mining it domestically was not cost-efficient.
A report published in 2013 by U.S. think-tanks Carnegie
Endowment and the Federation of American Scientists said the
scarcity and low quality of Iran's uranium resources compelled
it "to rely on external sources of natural and processed
uranium".
It added: "Despite the Iranian leadership's assertions to
the contrary, Iran's estimated uranium endowments are nowhere
near sufficient to supply its planned nuclear programme."
Iran has repeatedly denied overseas media reports that it
has tried to import uranium from countries like Kazakhstan and
Zimbabwe.
