GENEVA Nov 20 A senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday it would be "very hard", though still possible, to reach an initial nuclear deal with Iran in talks in Geneva this week.

"I think we can (get a deal), whether we will, we will have to see because it is hard. It is very hard," the official told reporters after talks between six world powers and Iran resumed in the Swiss city.

The official also said that the vast majority of sanctions on Iran would remain in place after any preliminary accord on limiting its disputed nuclear programme, and that Washington would "vigorously" implement them. (Reporting by Justuna Pawlak, Louis Charbonneau, Fredrik Dahl and; Parisa Hafezi, editing by Mark Heinrich)