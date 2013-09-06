WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The United States has placed
sanctions on six individuals and four businesses for helping the
government of Iran conceal its involvement in global oil deals,
the U.S. Treasury said on Friday.
Washington is targeting the network of Seyed Seyyedi, an
Iranian businessman who is director of the already-sanctioned
Sima General Trading. Treasury also said it applied sanctions on
individuals and companies linked to schemes to import Iranian
oil into the European Union.
When sanctions are implemented, individuals and companies
may be blocked from the U.S. financial system and any assets
they have under U.S. jurisdiction may be frozen.
"Our sanctions on Iran's oil sales are a critically
important component of maintaining pressure on the Iranian
government, and we will not allow Iran to relieve that pressure
through evasion and circumvention," Treasury Under Secretary for
Terrorism and Financial Intelligence David Cohen said in a
statement.
Governments in Europe and the United States hope sanctions
will dissuade Tehran from continuing its disputed nuclear work,
which they say could lead to the development of bombs. Iran
contends its nuclear program is for energy generation and
medical research.
According to Treasury, Seyyedi acted on behalf of various
Iranian entities such as National Iranian Oil Co and Naftiran
Intertrade Co (NICO). In particular, Sima General Trading
financed a front company to buy oil tankers on behalf of
National Iranian Tanker Co and obscured Iranian ownership of
ships capable of carrying roughly $200 million worth of oil.
Meanwhile, it said Reza Parsaei and Seyyed Mohamad Ali
Khatibi Tabatabei, directors at NIOC International Affairs Ltd,
ran a scheme to deceptively import Iranian oil into the EU that
involved two directors of Iranian Oil Co Ltd: Seyed Mohaddes and
Mohammed Ziracchian Zadeh.
Treasury said it was also sanctioning AA Energy FZCO, Petro
Royal FZE, and KASB International LLC, all based in the United
Arab Emirates, for helping Iran. Also, it sanctioned Swiss
Management Services Sarl, which is used by NICO, and Mohammad
Moinie, who works for Sarl in Switzerland.
Also on Friday, a European Union court ruled the EU should
lift sanctions against seven Iranian companies.