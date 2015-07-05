By Louis Charbonneau
| VIENNA, July 5
VIENNA, July 5 It's always awkward to defend
your enemies. But that's the position U.S. President Barack
Obama's administration has found itself in with Iran as it
pushes for an historic accord that would end a 12-year nuclear
standoff.
Tehran and Washington, which have called each other the
"Great Satan" and a member of the "Axis of Evil" during 36 years
of hostility, are more used to exchanging insults than defending
each other. The two foes cut diplomatic ties after Iranian
revolutionaries seized 52 hostages in Tehran's U.S. embassy
during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Yet for a month now the U.S. State Department has been
defending Iran from suggestions that it was on the verge of
violating a requirement to reduce its low-enriched uranium
stockpile under a 2013 interim nuclear with major powers.
Low-enriched uranium can be further enriched to make fissile
material for an atomic bomb, and one of the main goals of any
nuclear deal is to restrain Iran's production of it.
Washington has also deflected criticism of continued Iranian
violations of U.N. sanctions and reports of attempts to
illicitly procure nuclear technology usable in activities the
West wants it to suspend.
The Obama administration says it is aware of suspected
breaches, but they are not covered under the interim accord,
known as the Joint Plan of Action, which was signed in November
2013 and has been extended three times.
"Not defending Iran, defending the JPOA we negotiated with
Iran and making clear we've all been in compliance. V(ery)
different things," former State Department spokeswoman Marie
Harf, now an adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry in the
U.S. delegation at the Iran talks tweeted last month.
One senior U.S. official, who spoke to Reuters on condition
of anonymity, acknowledged that the U.S. defence of Iranian
compliance was "weird" and did not come naturally.
"Iran has done a lot of bad things in Syria and across the
Middle East, and still does. It's holding Americans hostages.
But the fact is, it's complying with the JPOA."
By "hostages," the official was referring to U.S. citizens
detained in Iran, including Washington Post reporter Jason
Rezaian, on trial for alleged espionage. The United States says
charges against Rezaian and others are false and has demanded
their release.
Ali Vaez, an Iran expert at the International Crisis Group,
said that the Iranian government has also been criticised by
hardline conservatives in Iran for defending the "Great Satan."
"Such are the perils of dealing with the enemy," he said,
adding that "the U.S. is not defending Iran, but the deal with
Iran."
STOCKPILE TROUBLE
If Iran were shown to have cheated on the JPOA, it would
make it more difficult for Obama to sell a long-term accord to
lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on Iranian nuclear
work to sceptical lawmakers in the Republican-led Congress.
The Obama administration says a report by the International
Atomic Energy Agency last week found that Iran was in compliance
with the JPOA, by holding no more low-enriched uranium at the
end of June than it had three months before.
But nuclear expert David Albright said Tehran had met the
target only by converting some low enriched uranium into a form
that could be easily converted back, violating the spirit if not
the letter of the agreement.
Albright said the case showed Washington was "prepared to
legally reinterpret the deal" to explain away poor performance
by Iran.
Olli Heinonen of Harvard University, former deputy head of
the IAEA, echoed Albright's caution.
"Any concessions in the implementation of agreed parameters
will further reduce the breakout time and erode the credibility
of the agreement," he said.
A senior U.S. official dismissed Albright's criticism,
saying Iran had done what it was required to do.
WHAT VIOLATIONS?
It was not the first time Washington has defended Iran.
After the IAEA reported that Iran had begun feeding uranium
into a single advanced centrifuge last year, which would be a
violation of the 2013 deal, U.S. negotiators said it was
apparently a mistake on Iran's part and that it had quickly
stopped.
A U.N. panel of experts that monitors compliance with
Security Council sanctions has repeatedly reported that Iran is
suspected of buying equipment linked to the activities it is now
negotiating to suspend.
But in its annual report in April, the panel said it had
received no formal notifications from U.N. member states of
Iranian breaches of sanctions, and suggested this may be because
countries were trying to avoid damaging nuclear talks.
The State Department denied that Washington was withholding
information about Iranian sanctions violations from the United
Nations, and said any such violations were not breaches of the
interim deal in any case.
Meanwhile, U.S. officials note that the Obama administration
has continued to expand its own blacklist over violations of
separate U.S. sanctions, and to condemn Iranian human rights
violations.
Karim Sadjadpour, an Iran expert at the Carnegie Endowment
for International Peace, said Obama had worked hard in his first
term to persuade the world of the dangers of Iran's nuclear
programme but has since reversed course in order to secure a
deal he desperately wants as his second term nears the end.
"In order to reach a deal," he told Reuters. "The
administration has had to persuade a sceptical Congress and U.S.
public that Iran's nuclear activities are now transparent and
peaceful."
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Peter Graff)