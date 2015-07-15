WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden told Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday that nothing in the nuclear deal with Iran removes the option of military action, Representative Steve Israel said.

Israel told reporters outside the caucus room where Biden met lawmakers in the U.S. Capitol that the vice president said "nothing in this agreement takes the military option off the table."

Representative Jan Schakowsky said Biden told the group that if the United States had walked away from a nuclear deal with Iran, "the entire sanctions regime would crumble." (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Rick Cowan; Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Emily Stephenson)