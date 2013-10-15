GENEVA Oct 15 The U.S. delegation to six-power
negotiations with Iran on its nuclear program held bilateral
talks with Tehran's delegates on Tuesday in a meeting a senior
U.S. official described as "useful."
Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman, effectively the State
Department's third-ranking diplomat, is leading the U.S.
delegation. Sherman and other U.S. officials met Iranian Deputy
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and other Iranian delegates, a
senior State Department official said.
"The discussion was useful, and we look forward to
continuing our discussions in tomorrow's meetings with the full
P5+1 (six powers) and Iran," the official said on condition of
anonymity, adding that the talks lasted approximately one hour.
Iranian media also reported that the meeting took place.