WASHINGTON Jan 14 Concrete has been poured into
the core of Iran's Arak nuclear reactor, the U.S. State
Department said on Thursday, a move critical to the
implementation of the nuclear agreement Tehran reached with
major powers.
U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby confirmed the
concrete has been poured into the reactor's central vessel.
Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday the core of the
reactor had been removed and was to be filled with concrete and
destroyed.
The removal of the central vessel, or calandria, is a key
part of last year's Iran nuclear deal.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Doina Chiacu)