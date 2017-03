WASHINGTON, July 19 The State Department said it sent to members of Congress on Sunday the nuclear agreement reached last week between Iran and six world powers, including annexes and related materials.

U.S. lawmakers have 60 days in which to review the agreement. The State Department said in a statement that the 60-day review period begins on Monday, July 20. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Hugh Lawson)