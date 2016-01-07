WASHINGTON Jan 7 Legislation that could
undermine the international nuclear deal with Iran cleared a
U.S. congressional panel on Thursday, setting up a potential
showdown over one of President Barack Obama's signature foreign
policy initiatives.
The Republican-led Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of
Representatives approved the measure by a voice vote that
appeared to be along party lines, setting it up for
consideration by the full House.
Opponents say the "Iran Terror Finance Transparency Act,"
which would increase lawmakers' oversight of the Iran agreement
announced in July, is an attempt by Republicans to violate terms
of the landmark deal with new legislation because they could not
muster enough opposition to scuttle it last year.
Republicans said the measure would hold the Democratic
administration to its commitment not to ease pressure on Iran's
support for terrorism or its ballistic missile program.
Several committee Democrats, including some who opposed the
nuclear deal last summer, vehemently objected to the measure.
"I believe it doesn't serve any purpose to have bills like
this that are designed to kill the deal," said U.S.
Representative Eliot Engel, the top Democrat on the Foreign
Affairs Committee.
"I don't want to vote 62 or 63 times on killing the Iran
agreement," he said, in a reference to congressional
Republicans' dozens of votes seeking to repeal Obama's
healthcare reform law.
Engel was one of several Democrats who came out against the
agreement with Iran, saying he did not believe the Tehran
government would keep its promise to curb its nuclear ambitions
in exchange for sanctions relief.
Sources familiar with the situation said last week that the
Obama administration was preparing sanctions on Iran over its
ballistic missile program, but decided not to go ahead after
informing members of Congress.
Congressional aides have said they still expect the
administration will eventually impose new sanctions on Iran over
the missile program.
