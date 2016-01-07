(Adds vote in full House next week, Kerry comment)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Jan 7 Legislation that could
undermine the international nuclear deal with Iran cleared a
U.S. congressional panel on Thursday, setting up a potential
showdown over one of President Barack Obama's signature foreign
policy initiatives.
The Republican-led House of Representatives Foreign Affairs
Committee approved the measure by a voice vote, setting it up
for consideration by the full House next week.
Opponents say the "Iran Terror Finance Transparency Act,"
which would increase lawmakers' oversight of the Iran agreement
announced in July, is an attempt by Republicans to violate terms
of the landmark deal with new legislation because they could not
muster enough opposition to scuttle it last year.
Republicans said the measure would hold the Democratic
administration to its commitment not to ease pressure on Iran's
support for terrorism or its ballistic missile program.
Secretary of State John Kerry said Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif assured him when they spoke on Thursday
that Tehran intended to complete its obligations on
implementation of the nuclear deal as quickly as possible. He
also told a news briefing the Obama administration would keep a
close eye on Iran's missile and other activities.
Several Foreign Affairs committee Democrats, including some
who opposed the nuclear deal last summer, vehemently objected to
the Iran oversight measure.
"I believe it doesn't serve any purpose to have bills like
this that are designed to kill the deal," said U.S.
Representative Eliot Engel, the top Democrat on the Foreign
Affairs Committee.
"I don't want to vote 62 or 63 times on killing the Iran
agreement," he said, in a reference to congressional
Republicans' dozens of votes seeking to repeal Obama's
healthcare reform law.
Engel was one of several Democrats who came out against the
agreement with Iran, saying he did not believe the Tehran
government would keep its promise to curb its nuclear ambitions
in exchange for sanctions relief.
Sources familiar with the situation said last week that the
Obama administration was preparing sanctions on Iran over its
ballistic missile program, but decided not to go ahead after
informing members of Congress.
Congressional aides have said they still expect the
administration will eventually impose new sanctions on Iran over
the missile program.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Tom Brown)