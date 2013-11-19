WASHINGTON Nov 18 Legislation to impose tough
new sanctions on Iran is not expected to come to a vote in the
Senate before December, after the end of the next round of
negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program, U.S. lawmakers and
congressional aides said on Monday.
As diplomats headed to Geneva for a third round of talks
this week, members of Congress have been debating behind closed
doors whether to go ahead with the new set of stricter economic
sanctions on Iran relating to its nuclear program.
President Barack Obama has asked Congress to hold off on
more sanctions to allow time to pursue a diplomatic deal.
The Senate Banking Committee, which had been expected to
vote on a stand-alone sanctions bill by September, delayed such
action at the Obama administration's request.
Frustrated by the committee's failure to move ahead, several
Republicans have said they were considering proposing new
sanctions on Iran as an amendment to a defense authorization
bill the Senate is debating this week.
But lawmakers and aides said on Monday no such action was
expected until after senators come back on Dec. 2 from next
week's Thanksgiving recess.
"I don't see anything happening until we get back," Senator
Bob Corker, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee and a Banking Committee member, told reporters.
Democratic Senator Tim Johnson, the banking panel's
chairman, declined comment on when the committee might consider
the stand-alone sanctions package.
The White House said Obama would meet with senators from
both parties on Tuesday to try to convince them not to adopt
further sanctions now. The session follows briefings for members
of Congress by Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State John
Kerry and other officials.
Iran sanctions are a rare area where U.S. Republicans and
Democrats work together. U.S. lawmakers, including many of
Obama's fellow Democrats, are generally more hawkish on Iran
than the administration.
Supported by the influential pro-Israel lobby, measures
condemning Iran generally pass both houses of Congress by
overwhelming margins. The Republican-controlled House of
Representatives approved its tighter sanctions bill in July by a
vote of 400 to 20. The Senate is controlled by Democrats.
Corker said he still thinks there will be some attempt by
Democratic and Republican senators to add an Iran sanctions
amendment to the defense legislation, known as the National
Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), although it would reflect the
outcome of the Geneva talks.
"I do think there will be a bipartisan attempt to put
something on NDAA relative to Iran, but obviously if
negotiations conclude it will be different than what it would
have been beforehand," he said.
The United States and five other nations are negotiating a
proposal that would ease economic sanctions imposed on Iran if
it suspends some parts of a program that many countries,
particularly in the West, fear is aimed at developing a nuclear
weapons capability.
Iran has denied that it wants to develop atomic weapons
capability, saying its nuclear program is limited to the
peaceful generation of electricity and other civilian uses.
