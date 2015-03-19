WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. Senate Democrats and Republicans agreed on Thursday to delay until at least mid-April any vote on a closely watched bill that would require President Barack Obama to submit any nuclear agreement with Iran for Congress' approval, congressional aides said.

Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had said he wanted to have the committee vote next Thursday.

But Senate Democrats balked, reluctant to advance legislation the Obama administration has said could have a "profoundly negative impact" on the delicate nuclear talks with Iran, just as negotiators struggled to meet a late-March deadline for a framework agreement. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)