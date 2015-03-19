(Adds details)
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. Senate Democrats and
Republicans agreed on Thursday to delay until at least mid-April
the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's vote on a closely
watched bill that would require President Barack Obama to submit
any nuclear agreement with Iran for Congress' approval,
congressional aides said.
They told Reuters the vote will now take place on April 14.
Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee, had said he wanted to have the
committee vote next Thursday.
But Senate Democrats balked, reluctant to advance
legislation the Obama administration has said could have a
"profoundly negative impact" on the delicate nuclear talks with
Iran, just as negotiators struggled to meet a late-March
deadline for a framework agreement.
Obama had threatened a veto. And he and other top
administration officials have been urging Congressional
Democrats not to support the measure in the committee or in the
full Senate.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)