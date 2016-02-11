(Corrects million to billion in first paragraph)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Feb 11 Iran gained access to about
$100 billion in frozen assets when an international nuclear
agreement was implemented last month, but $50 billion of it
already was tied up because of debts and other commitments, a
U.S. official said on Thursday.
Stephen Mull, the State Department's lead coordinator for
implementing the international nuclear agreement with Tehran,
also told the House Foreign Affairs Committee there was no
evidence Iran had cheated in the first few weeks since the deal
was implemented.
Mull and John Smith, acting director of the Treasury
Department office that oversees sanctions, faced heated
questioning from some members of the committee, where several
Democrats had joined Republican lawmakers in opposing the
nuclear pact that was reached in July.
Many have worried that Iran would cheat on the deal and use
unfrozen funds for action against Israel or to support Islamist
militants elsewhere in the region.
"Of that amount, a significant portion of it, more than $50
billion, is already tied up," Mull said.
It was the first top-level congressional hearing on the
nuclear pact since Jan. 16, when world powers lifted crippling
sanctions against Iran in return for it compliance with the
agreement to curb its nuclear ambitions.
"We seem to be in many instances talking tough about Iran,"
said U.S. Representative Eliot Engel, the panel's top Democrat,
a deal opponent. "In reality our actions are far away from our
rhetoric and that's a worrisome thing. We want to make sure that
Iran's feet are held to the fire."
Many members of the U.S. Congress, where every Republican
and a few dozen Democrats opposed the agreement, have been
calling for legislation to impose new sanctions on Iran over its
ballistic missile program and human rights record.
House Republicans have been pushing legislation to restrict
the ability of President Barack Obama, a Democrat, to lift
sanctions under the nuclear pact. One measure passed the House
on Feb. 2 almost entirely along party lines but it has not yet
been taken up in the Senate and Obama has promised a veto.
