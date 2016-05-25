WASHINGTON May 25 Obama administration
officials told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday they would oppose new
sanctions on Iran if they interfere with last year's
international nuclear agreement, laying the groundwork for a
potential fight over any legislation.
"If legislation were to undermine the deal, by taking off
the table commitments that we had put on the table, that would
be a problem," Adam Szubin, the acting Treasury Department Under
Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, told a House
of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.
Members of both the House and Senate are drafting new
sanctions measures. They accuse Iran of supporting terrorism,
human rights abuses and violating its international commitments
by testing ballistic missiles.
"I feel it's not so terrible to have Congress come up with
new sanctions if we feel Iran is violating its agreements," said
Representative Eliot Engel, the committee's top Democrat, who
opposed the nuclear deal announced in July 2015.
Every Republican in Congress and several of President Barack
Obama's fellow Democrats opposed the nuclear agreement. But the
deal's backers could not muster enough support to override
Obama's promised veto of legislation stopping the deal, and it
went ahead.
Szubin and Stephen Mull, the State Department's lead
coordinator for implementing the nuclear deal, said that, so
far, the deal is being fully implemented.
"We believe that we and our allies in the region are
considerably safer," Mull said.
Members of Congress recently have accused the administration
of allowing sanctions workarounds that might provide Iran direct
or indirect access to the U.S. financial system or allow it to
use the dollar in some transactions.
Szubin reiterated the administration's assurances that it
has no such plans. "Iran will not have access to our financial
system," he said.
Despite the easing of nuclear sanctions under the
international agreement, Iran's hopes of rapidly ending its
economic isolation have been complicated by the concerns of
companies that doing business with Iran might violate
non-nuclear sanctions that remain in place.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)