VIENNA, July 14 Iran would get access to more
than $100 billion in frozen assets when the Iran nuclear
agreement is implemented, which depends on when Tehran has
curbed its nuclear program and the U.N. nuclear watchdog has
certified this, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of
the formal announcement of the deal, said that U.N. Security
Council sanctions could be reimposed on Iran within 65 days in
the event of Iranian noncompliance with the deal.
The accord includes a provision under which Iran can be
required to provide the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA) with access to suspected nuclear sites, including
military sites, or with other means to address their concerns,
within 24 days if a majority of a panel overseeing the deal
insists.
The eight-member commission includes Britain, China, France,
Germany, Russia, the United States, Iran and the European Union,
the officials said. As a result the United States, the three
European nations and the EU can oblige Iran to provide such
access and Tehran, Beijing and Moscow could not veto this.
If Iran refused to comply, one U.S. official said that the
major powers could then move to "snapback" or reinstate U.N.
Security Council sanctions against Iran, a process that itself
can take place within 65 days.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by John Irish)