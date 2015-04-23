(Adds Moniz comments, background)
WASHINGTON, April 23 The United States and five
other world powers would be able to detect any military
capabilities of Iran's nuclear program for at least 10 years
under a framework deal agreed upon earlier this month, the U.S.
energy secretary said on Thursday.
For 10 years at minimum, "we will have a very comfortable
ability to detect any military activity related to the nuclear
program and we would have adequate time to respond," Secretary
Ernest Moniz, a nuclear physicist who participated in the Iran
talks, said on CNBC about the plan.
Under the deal, which Iran, the United States, Britain,
France, China, Russia and Germany are working to finalize by
late June, U.N. inspectors would have access to Tehran's nuclear
facilities deemed to be suspicious, officials involved in the
talks have said.
Inspector access to Iran's military facilities is a
contentious issue, sure to be a debating point as the talks
progress. On Sunday, Hossein Salami, the deputy commander of the
Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp, rejected any
inspections of military sites as a "national humiliation" in
comments cited by a state news agency.
Moniz told CNBC said agreements under the framework deal
would give world powers access to Iran's uranium supply chain
for 25 years in a "completely unprecedented way." In addition,
the plan would "essentially forever" commit Iran to verification
that goes beyond agreements that international nuclear
inspectors have anywhere else, he said.
