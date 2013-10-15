By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Oct 14 U.S. lawmakers urged
President Barack Obama to keep to a hard line on sanctions
imposed on Iran on Monday, a day before the resumption of talks
on its nuclear program between world powers and Tehran.
Congress has generally been tougher on Iran than the Obama
administration, pushing for ever-stricter economic measures over
Tehran's nuclear program. On Monday, both Democrats and
Republicans called for Obama to stand firm, even as an
administration official held out the possibility of quick
sanctions relief if Tehran moves quickly.
The talks starting in Geneva on Tuesday are the first since
the June election of President Hassan Rouhani, a relative
moderate who wants to thaw Iran's icy relations with the West to
secure the removal of the punitive sanctions, which have hobbled
its oil-based economy.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved even
stricter new sanctions in July. The Senate Banking Committee
agreed to delay the package until after the Geneva negotiations
only after appeals from the Obama administration.
In a letter to Obama, a group of six Democratic and four
Republican U.S. senators said they were open to suspending the
implementation of new sanctions on Iran but only if Tehran takes
significant steps to slow its nuclear program.
The 10 senators said they wanted Tehran's full cooperation
with the International Atomic Energy Agency, fulfillment of
promises under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty and
implementation of all U.N. Security Council resolutions on its
nuclear weapons program, including immediate suspension of all
enrichment.
"If the Iranian government takes these steps in a verifiable
and transparent manner, we are willing to match Iran's
good-faith actions by suspending the implementation of the next
round of sanctions currently under consideration by the
Congress," they said.
'CREDIBLE MILITARY THREAT'
They also reaffirmed that "a credible military threat"
remains on the table and said current sanctions must be
maintained aggressively.
The 10 senators signing the letter included Democrats Robert
Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,
and Charles Schumer, the No. 3 Democrat in the Senate, as well
as Republicans John McCain and Lindsey Graham, two of their
party's most influential foreign policy voices.
Other senior lawmakers took an even harder line.
The Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs
Committee sent a separate letter urging Obama to negotiate "with
the highest degree of caution." Washington should adopt new
sanctions to gain additional leverage against Iran,
Representative Ed Royce wrote.
Bob Corker, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, also urged Obama to stand firm. "Congress
can play a constructive role by putting in place tough
conditions on Iran before any easing of sanctions can occur," he
said in a statement released ahead of the talks.
Western nations believe Iran's uranium enrichment program is
meant to achieve a nuclear arms capability. Tehran denies this,
saying it wants only to generate electricity and carry out
medical research.