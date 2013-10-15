GENEVA Oct 15 The United States would welcome a
further bilateral meeting with Iran on the sidelines of nuclear
negotiations between Tehran and six major powers that began in
Geneva on Tuesday, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said.
"We would welcome an opportunity for a bilateral and have
said so," Deputy State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said
during a break in talks between Iran and the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.
Earlier Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said
that neither the Iranian nor U.S. delegations had asked for such
a meeting. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held bilateral
talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New York
last month after Zarif met foreign ministers of the six powers.
Tehran and Washington have had no diplomatic ties since 1980.