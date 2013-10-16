GENEVA Oct 16 Differences remain between Iran
and the United States and other world powers over Tehran's
nuclear ambitions, but the U.S. delegation has never had such
intense talks with the Iranians as this week, a senior U.S.
administration official said on Wednesday.
"I've been doing this now for about two years," the official
said on condition of anonymity at the end of two days of talks
between Iran and six world powers in Geneva. "And I have never
had such intense, detailed, straightforward, candid
conversations with the Iranian delegation before."
"Although there remain many differences in each area, and
what sanctions relief might be appropriate, specific and candid
discussions took place," the official added.