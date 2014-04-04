By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS, April 4
UNITED NATIONS, April 4 The United States on
Friday dismissed suggestions that Iran was exporting much more
oil than it is allowed to sell under a preliminary nuclear deal
with world powers and predicted that aggregate Iranian oil sales
would meet targets set for Tehran.
The remarks from a senior U.S. official came ahead of a new
round of senior-level negotiations between Iran and the United
States, Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia in Vienna on
April 8-9. It will be the third round of talks this year in the
Austrian capital on a long-term deal with Iran.
Western sanctions for a fifth month, the latest sign that
the limited sanctions relief agreed upon in November is helping
Tehran sell more crude, according to sources who track tanker
movements.
Under the interim nuclear deal agreed in November in Geneva,
Iran's exports are supposed to be held at an average 1 million
barrels per day for the six months to July 20. But shipments to
Asia have topped that level at least since November, according
to ship tracking data.
The senior U.S. official said the United States had always
expected fluctuations and was focusing on aggregate, not
short-term, data.
"We have had teams talk to each of the importers of Iranian
oil, and we feel comfortable that, in fact, they will meet the
target that we have and there is nothing to lead us to believe
otherwise at this time," the senior U.S. official told reporters
in a conference call.
"We of course keep continuous eye on this," the official
added.
Diplomats and intelligence officials say that while Iran has
been negotiating with the six powers, it has kept up its efforts
to circumvent the sanctions.
The latest example of that was announced by the U.S. Justice
Department on Friday. It said that a Chinese citizen faces U.S.
criminal charges that he conspired to export to Iran products
that could be used in that country's nuclear
program.
The aim of the Vienna negotiations is to hammer out a
long-term deal by July 20 that would limit the scope of Iran's
nuclear program in return for a lifting of sanctions that have
crippled its oil-dependent economy.
DIFFICULT CHOICES
Iran denies Western allegations that it is seeking the
capability to make nuclear bombs, saying its program is aimed at
generating electricity and carrying out peaceful research.
It has defied U.N. Security Council demands that it halt
uranium enrichment and other sensitive nuclear activities, which
has led to multiple rounds of increasingly draconian U.S.,
European Union and U.N. sanctions.
The U.S. official said Iran will have to make some difficult
choices about the future of its nuclear program if it is to
reach an agreement with the six world powers that would bring an
end to international sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
"It's about the choices Iran has to make, and some of them
are very difficult," the official said.
"In order to ensure that they will not obtain a nuclear
weapon and that the international community has the assurances
it needs that their program is entirely and exclusively
peaceful, they will have to make some significant changes and
some significant choices," the official added.
The senior U.S. official declined to elaborate on what the
biggest choices facing Iran involved, but diplomats close to the
talks say that the fate of the Arak reactor that could yield
bomb-grade plutonium and the scope of Iran's uranium enrichment
research and development program are among the sticking points.
Iran has ruled out shutting down Arak, as the United States
and European powers would prefer. U.S. officials have suggested
that Iran could modify the reactor so that it would not be able
to produce much plutonium at all.
The head of Iran's atomic energy organization, Ali Akbar
Salehi, in February signaled some flexibility, saying it was
prepared to modify Arak to help allay any concerns.
So far, U.S. and European officials say, Iran and the five
permanent U.N. Security Council members plus Germany have not
started drafting an actual proposal. But the U.S. official said
they were on schedule with a workplan agreed among the seven
nations and the EU, which is helping coordinate the talks.
"We are on pace with that workplan, looking toward beginning
the drafting in May," the official said.
Diplomats said that U.S. Under Secretary of State for
Political Affairs Wendy Sherman, the head of the U.S. delegation
at the talks, was expected to hold more bilateral talks next
week with Iran's delegation, which is headed by Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his deputy, Abbas Araqchi.
Such regular close contact between senior U.S. and Iranian
officials would have been virtually unthinkable a year ago. Iran
has said repeatedly since pragmatist Hassan Rouhani was elected
president last year that it wants to improve relations with
Washington, which broke off ties in 1980.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Additional reporting by Arshad
Mohammed in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)