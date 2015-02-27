(Adds comments from U.S. official)
WASHINGTON Feb 27 Negotiations on an agreement
to curb Iran's nuclear program have advanced substantially, but
difficult issues remain and a senior U.S. official said he did
not expect a deal in the coming week.
U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz will join in talks next
week between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Montreux, Switzerland,
the official told a small group of reporters.
"Obviously, the negotiations have advanced substantially,
gaps have narrowed, but we really don't know if we will be able
to close a good deal," said the official, who asked not to be
named. "There are still difficult issues. There are still gaps."
The United States and five major powers are seeking a deal
under which Iran would restrain its nuclear program in exchange
for the gradual easing of economic sanctions that have crippled
the oil exporter's economy.
Washington and some of its allies believe Iran is seeking to
develop an atomic bomb, which they regard as a direct threat to
Israel as well as to Arab allies of the United States. Iran says
its program is solely for peaceful purposes such as power
generation.
The two sides are working toward a deadline of the end of
March, by which U.S. officials have said they want a political
framework agreement in place. That would be followed up by a
full, technical deal that would be spelled out by June 30.
Asked if a political deal was possible in the next week, the
U.S. official replied: "I would not expect in the coming week."
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Emily Stephenson)