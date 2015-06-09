JERUSALEM, June 9 Iran would likely spend some newfound resources on its military and its surrogates if a nuclear deal can be reached that leads to sanctions relief, General Martin Dempsey, the top U.S. military officer, said during a trip to Israel on Tuesday.

But Dempsey said the long-term prospects were "far better" with an Iran that wasn't a nuclear power and reassured Israeli officials that Washington would work to mitigate Iran-related risks, with or without a deal.

"If a deal is made, we've got work to do. If a deal is not made, we've got work to do," Dempsey told a small group of reporters in Jerusalem. "And I think we've built up enough trust and confidence in each other - military to military - that we're prepared to do that work." (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey)