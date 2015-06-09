JERUSALEM, June 9 Iran would likely spend some
newfound resources on its military and its surrogates if a
nuclear deal can be reached that leads to sanctions relief,
General Martin Dempsey, the top U.S. military officer, said
during a trip to Israel on Tuesday.
But Dempsey said the long-term prospects were "far better"
with an Iran that wasn't a nuclear power and reassured Israeli
officials that Washington would work to mitigate Iran-related
risks, with or without a deal.
"If a deal is made, we've got work to do. If a deal is not
made, we've got work to do," Dempsey told a small group of
reporters in Jerusalem. "And I think we've built up enough trust
and confidence in each other - military to military - that we're
prepared to do that work."
