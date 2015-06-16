June 16 The U.S. ambassador to the United
Nations on Tuesday rejected suggestions by a U.N. panel that
Washington has kept silent about Iranian sanctions violations in
order to avoid disrupting fragile negotiations on a nuclear deal
with Tehran.
The U.N. Security Council's Panel of Experts on Iran said in
April that it has received no new confirmed reports of Iranian
violations despite several media reports of Iranian weapons
shipments to Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Hezbollah and Hamas
militants in violation of a U.N. embargo.
U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power was asked during a
congressional hearing in Washington whether the administration
of President Barack Obama has deliberately withheld reports of
Iranian violations from the U.N. panel, which monitors U.N.
sanctions violations.
"Absolutely not," Power said. "And I myself am often
involved in raising sanctions violations that Iran has carried
out. We have also, even over the life of this last delicate
phase of negotiations, instituted more sanctions designations
under the existing bilateral sanctions framework."
"There's no pulling of our punches, even during these
negotiations or ever," she said.
The panel said the lack of reports on Iranian violations
could be because states were withholding them to avoid upsetting
negotiations with Tehran.
The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and
China have a self-imposed June 30 deadline to finish a long term
nuclear deal with Iran under which it would curb sensitive
nuclear activities for at least a decade in exchange for
sanctions relief.
Officials close to the talks say they will likely run into
early July.
Power was also asked in Washington about Iranian officials'
repeated public statements that there will be limits on access
by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors whose
job it would be monitor compliance with any future deal.
She acknowledged there was "a lot of rhetoric" from Iran's
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani
and others.
"President Obama will not accept a deal in which we do not
get the access that we need in order to verify compliance,"
Power said.
Iranian officials have suggested that military sites and
Iranian scientists will be off limits to IAEA inspectors under
any future deal.
Tehran rejects allegations from Western powers and their
allies that it is seeking the capability to produce nuclear
weapons.
Sticking points in the negotiations between Iran and the six
powers include the speed of sanctions easing, monitoring and
verification and other issues.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Grant McCool)