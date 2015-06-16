(Rewrites throughout after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
teleconference)
By Louis Charbonneau
June 16 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on
Tuesday suggested that Washington would not insist that Iran
answer unresolved questions about its past nuclear activities
because the United States already knows exactly what Tehran has
done.
U.S. officials have previously said Iran must answer a set
of queries the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
has about past Iranian activities that may have been related to
atomic weapons research and that some sanctions relief under a
possible nuclear deal would depend on resolving those questions.
So far, the IAEA has been unable to resolve all of its
questions about so-called possible military dimensions of past
Iranian nuclear work. Tehran says the agency's evidence about
past weapons-related activities is fabricated and insists its
nuclear program is peaceful.
Speaking to reporters via teleconference, Kerry suggested
Washington was prepared to be flexible on this issue.
"We're not fixated on Iran specifically accounting for what
they did at one point in time or another," Kerry said. "We know
what they did. We have no doubt. We have absolute knowledge with
respect to the certain military activities they were engaged
in."
"What we're concerned about is going forward," Kerry said.
"It's critical to us to know that going forward, those
activities have been stopped, and that we can account for that
in a legitimate way."
The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and
China have a self-imposed June 30 deadline to finish a long term
nuclear deal with Iran under which it would curb sensitive
nuclear activities for at least a decade in exchange for
sanctions relief.
Officials close to the talks say they will likely run into
early July.
An interim deal between Iran and the six powers from April
said Iran would need to address the IAEA's concerns under any
final agreement.
Over the weekend, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
accused the six powers of stepping up concessions to Tehran as
the deadline for a deal approaches.
Separately, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha
Power rejected on Tuesday suggestions by a U.N. sanctions
monitoring panel that Washington may be keeping silent about
Iranian sanctions violations to avoid disrupting the nuclear
talks.
The panel said in April it has received no new confirmed
reports of Iranian violations despite numerous media reports of
Iranian weapons shipments abroad in violation of a U.N. embargo.
"Absolutely not," Power told a congressional hearing.
"There's no pulling of our punches, even during these
negotiations."
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Grant McCool)