VIENNA, July 7 An interim nuclear agreement
between Iran and six major powers will be extended through
Friday to provide more time for talks on a final agreement, the
United States said on Tuesday.
"We've made substantial progress in every area, but this
work is highly technical and high stakes for all of the
countries involved," Marie Harf, the spokeswoman for the U.S.
delegation, said in a statement.
"We're frankly more concerned about the quality of the deal
than we are about the clock, though we also know that difficult
decisions won't get any easier with time - that is why we are
continuing to negotiate," she added.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)