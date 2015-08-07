WASHINGTON Aug 7 Democrats said on Friday that
they would have enough votes to ensure that the U.S.-led
international nuclear deal with Iran survives review by
Congress, despite influential Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer
saying he would vote against it.
A spokesman for Senator Dick Durbin, who counts Democratic
votes as the Senate's minority whip and who supports the deal,
said Democrats were still confident they could rebuff Republican
attempts to sink the agreement in a showdown next month.
"The momentum is behind this deal, as you've seen from
Democrats coming out this week," spokesman Ben Marter said.
Schumer, New York's senior senator, announced late Thursday
that he would oppose the nuclear pact between six world powers
and Iran announced on July 14.
President Barack Obama is trying to win over enough of his
fellow Democrats to block Republican efforts to pass a
"resolution of disapproval" that could cripple the deal, which
is designed to curb Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for
lifting of economic sanctions.
Congress has until Sept. 17 to vote on such a measure. If it
passes, as even many in Obama's administration believe, there
would be 22 days for the president to decide on a veto and
Congress to try to override it.
So far, at least 14 Senate Democrats and independents who
vote with Democrats and about 34 House Democrats have announced
they would back the deal. There are 46 members of the Democratic
caucus in the 100-member Senate and 188 Democrats in the
435-member House.
Most Republicans have already said they are opposed, as have
a handful of House Democrats.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, New York's junior senator,
announced her support on Thursday, hours before the announcement
by Schumer. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin announced on
Friday she approved.
WHITE HOUSE SHRUGS OFF SCHUMER
Obama spokesman Josh Earnest said the White House was "not
particularly" concerned that the decision by Schumer, the
third-ranking Senate Democrat, would encourage more opposition.
"We continue to be confident that the vast majority of
Democrats in the United States Congress will make a decision
based on their own conclusions and not on Senator Schumer's,"
Earnest said told reporters.
Representative Eliot Engel of New York, the top Democrat on
the House Foreign Affairs Committee, had also said on Thursday
he opposed the deal.
Democrats said neither Schumer nor Engel had been expected
to be yes votes. Pressure on them and other Jewish lawmakers had
grown as Israel's government, and some pro-Israel lobbying
groups, said the agreement would open the way for Iran to get a
nuclear weapon and threaten Israel's existence.
However, if either had backed the deal, it could have tipped
the balance strongly in favor of approval, Democratic aides
said.
Schumer said he would encourage fellow senators to oppose
the agreement, and would vote to override a veto.
A source closely tracking the issue said before Schumer's
decision, it appeared possible for Democrats to have mustered
the 41 votes they needed to use procedural votes in the Senate
to block the Republican vote to "disapprove" of the deal.
Now, the fight will more likely be about ensuring they can
keep Republicans from mustering the two-thirds majorities in
both chambers to override an expected veto of the Republican
move by Obama.
Administration officials were blunt in their disappointment
with Schumer, who had had multiple briefings by top Obama aides.
Schumer came to meetings with a list of questions, but
"those questions were lifted straight from AIPAC" a senior U.S.
official said, referring to the pro-Israel lobbying group. "He
came into it with a certain mindset," the official said.
Schumer said he made his decision "without regard to
pressure, politics or party."
An aide in the House, where Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of
California is a strong backer of the deal, said nothing this
week had altered Pelosi's confidence that she had enough votes
to sustain an Obama veto of a resolution of disapproval, if need
be.
