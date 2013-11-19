(Adds Rice comment, paragraph 5, and amendment, paragraphs
8-9.)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Nov 19 Senior U.S. lawmakers urged
the Obama administration on Tuesday to take a tougher line in
negotiations with Iran over its nuclear ambitions, saying Tehran
should roll back its nuclear program before economic sanctions
are eased.
Democratic Senators Charles Schumer, Robert Menendez and Bob
Casey, as well as Republicans John McCain, Lindsey Graham and
Susan Collins signed the letter to Secretary of State John
Kerry, released a day before a third round of talks in Geneva
between Iran and six world powers.
Schumer, Menendez and McCain attended a nearly two-hour
White House meeting with President Barack Obama, Kerry and other
administration officials on Tuesday, shortly before releasing
the letter.
In the meeting, Obama warned the lawmakers that absent a
diplomatic deal to halt or roll back its nuclear program, Tehran
would progress in building a nuclear weapon, White House
spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
Susan Rice, Obama's national security adviser, attempted to
play down the economic impact of a limited lifting of economic
sanctions under the deal. She told CNN the amount of Iranian
assets unfrozen would be less than $10 billion.
Obama administration officials have held a series of
meetings lately in which they have pressed lawmakers to give
diplomacy more time before they act on additional sanctions.
Diplomats are due in Geneva on Wednesday for a third session of
talks with Iran that are given a good chance of reaching an
interim agreement.
The senators expressed support for the negotiations, but
urged against accepting any deal that would roll back economic
sanctions without also rolling back Iran's progress toward a
nuclear weapons capability.
"We feel strongly that any easing of sanctions along the
lines that the P5+1 is reportedly considering should require
Iran to roll back its nuclear program more significantly than
now envisioned," the six senators said in the letter.
Separately, another six senators, all Republicans and
including Mitch McConnell, the party's leader in the Senate,
said they had introduced a new round of sanctions on Iran as an
amendment to a defense bill being considered in the Senate.
It was not immediately clear how far the amendment, which
had been threatened by hard-liners on Iran for weeks, would get
in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
The leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee also
released a letter on Tuesday expressing concern about the
reported potential agreement with Iran.
Republican Ed Royce, the chairman, and Eliot Engel, the top
Democrat, wrote to Obama that they were worried by press reports
saying the agreement may not do enough to prevent Iran from
continuing to make progress on nuclear weapons.
MORE HAWKISH
Members of Congress are generally more hawkish on Iran than
the administration, and influential pro-Israel lobbyists have
been pushing lawmakers hard to keep to a tough line on the
talks.
Although Congress cannot stop the negotiations, the
administration wants lawmakers' support and is concerned that
new sanctions may anger hardliners in Iran and alienate some of
the other countries - Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany
- involved in the talks.
Even some of Obama's closest allies have balked at any talk
of easing up on a sanctions regime credited with bringing Iran
back to the negotiating table by hobbling its oil-based economy.
Schumer is the number three Democrat in Congress and Menendez is
chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
But several members of Congress have come out in favor of
delaying any further sanctions on Iran.
Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said she agreed with the
administration that passing tougher sanctions now would break up
the "P5+1" alliance which is trying to reach a peaceful
settlement with Tehran.
"I think it would not only split it apart, but do it in a
way that would make it very difficult to come back together.
Now, if you want a war, that's the thing to do," Feinstein,
chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters
after the White House meeting.
Iran has denied that it wants to develop atomic weapons
capability, saying its nuclear program is limited to the
peaceful generation of electricity and other civilian uses.
(Additional reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Roberta Rampton and
Jeff Mason; editing by Alistair Bell and Jackie Frank)