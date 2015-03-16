LAUSANNE, Switzerland March 16 Iran must make a number of difficult but crucial decisions to assure the world its nuclear ambitions are peaceful if negotiations with six major powers are to succeed this week, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

"Iran still has to make some very tough and necessary choices to address the significant concerns that remain about its nuclear programme," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. The official spoke after Secretary of State John Kerry met for five hours with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Without elaborating, the official added that the Iranian delegation also raised in the meeting with Kerry an "ill-timed and ill-advised" letter from 47 Republican senators to Iran's leadership warning that they could undo any deal President Barack Obama made with them. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Giles Elgood)