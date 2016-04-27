By Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, April 27 A battle over
implementation of the Iran nuclear deal erupted on the U.S.
Senate floor on Wednesday as Democrats maneuvered to block a
Republican amendment stopping the Obama administration from
buying heavy water from Tehran.
By a vote of 50-46, Democrats and four Republicans banded
together to stop a fiscal 2017 energy spending bill, in order to
keep Republican Senator Tom Cotton from offering his amendment
to the measure.
The legislation had needed 60 'yes' votes to move ahead.
President Barack Obama's administration had warned Congress
that it strongly opposed any move to prevent the planned
purchase of $8.6 million worth of heavy water. Heavy water is a
non-radioactive component for making nuclear weapons and nuclear
energy.
Under last year's landmark nuclear deal between Iran, the
United States and five other world powers, Tehran is responsible
for reducing its stock of the material water, which it can sell,
dilute or dispose of, under conditions.
The dust-up put a crimp in Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell's plans to spend the next several weeks advancing
bipartisan appropriations bills to keep the federal government
functioning beyond Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.
Before the vote, Senator Chuck Schumer, the No. 2 Senate
Democrat, told reporters that if Democrats allowed the bill to
proceed, potentially clearing the way for a vote on the Cotton
amendment, Republicans would be emboldened "again and again and
again" to attach to spending bills "poison pill" amendments that
the White House opposes.
Cotton said he wanted to "insure that the United States
taxpayer is not subsidizing a critical component of Iran's
nuclear industry, which I would add we are not required to do
under the nuclear agreement with Iran."
Every Republican in Congress opposed the nuclear agreement
announced in July, joined by several of Obama's fellow
Democrats. Not trusting Tehran to keep its promise to curtail
its nuclear program, some lawmakers have tried repeatedly to
pass legislation the administration says would undermine it.
McConnell said he would try again to pass the spending bill,
accusing Democrats of finding new ways "to blow up" the
appropriations process.
"This is a ridiculous place for the Senate to be,
ridiculous," McConnell said.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)