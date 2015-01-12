(Updates with background)
GANDHINAGAR, INDIA Jan 12 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry said on Monday that he and his Iranian
counterpart would seek at their meeting on Wednesday to lay the
ground for negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme to make
greater progress.
Kerry meets Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in
Geneva in a bid to revive the search for an elusive nuclear
accord after negotiators failed for the second time in November
to meet a self-imposed deadline.
"The meeting is calculated to take stock, number one, and to
provide direction to our teams, number two, and to hopefully be
able to accelerate the process to make greater progress," Kerry
told reporters on a visit to India.
Zarif has also struck a conciliatory tone ahead of the new
push to end the 12-year-old dispute over Iran's nuclear
programme, which Tehran insists is peaceful. The West fears it
is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.
The Kerry-Zarif meeting precedes lower-level bilateral talks
between Iran and members of six major powers the next day, and a
collective discussion among the entire group on Jan. 18.
In 2013, the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia
and China, struck a preliminary agreement with Iran for the
suspension of nuclear work in return for easing some economic
sanctions.
After missing the November deadline for a comprehensive
agreement, the preliminary accord was extended for another seven
months.
Iranian and Western officials have said differences remain
over Tehran's uranium enrichment capacity, how fast economic
sanctions should be lifted and other key issues.
"We're at a juncture where most of the issues are now
getting fleshed out and understood and I think it's important
for him and for me to take stock," Kerry said of his meeting
with Zarif on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammad; Writing by Douglas Busvine)